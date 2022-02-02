LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man from Houston and two juveniles were arrested in a drug bust in Lafayette. Nearly 1,000 grams of marijuana, eight handguns, and over $10,000 cash were seized at the scene, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Lorenzo Thomas, 31, of Houston, was arrested on the following charges:

Lorenzo Thomas

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Firearm in the possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of an unregistered firearm

Monies derived from drug proceeds

Possession of drug paraphernailia

Two juveniles were arrested on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession of a stolen firearm

Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Possession of an unregistered firearm

On January 31, the Lafayette Police Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of Liberty Ave. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and agents recovered approximately 966.5 grams of marijuana (Street Value $19,330.00), eight handguns (one with a modified switch), one stolen, and $10,258 cash.

The two juveniles had additional warrants out of St. Martin Ville Police Department. These warrants included five counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, criminal conspiracy, illegal use of weapons. Both juveniles were booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.