BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A little after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, members of the St. George Fire Protection District responded to an accident that was a little close to home.

An 18-wheeler reportedly hit the St. George Fire Protection District’s Headquarters.

“Upon arrival, Engine 673 found an 18 wheeler in front of headquarters in contact with the building,” according to the St. George Fire Protection District.

The building did not sustain any major damage.

SGFD says the driver of the 18-wheeler was taken “to a local hospital in stable condition.”

These members of the St. George Fire Protection District responded to the scene:

Engine 673

Squad 635

Medic Unit 687

Safety Officer

Battalion Chief

The Louisiana State Police is in charge of any future investigation into this crash.