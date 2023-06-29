PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — An altercation between a Port Barre man and an Opelousas juvenile led to gunfire, and the alleged shooter’s mother turning him in, authorities said.

Port Barre police responded to a shooting at approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday involving a 15-year-old juvenile from Opelousas and a 20-year-old Port Barre man. Police said the two had some sort of verbal dispute and the 15-year-old pulled a handgun and fired several times.

The 20-year-old attempted to flee and was struck twice. He was treated at a local hospital and released with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police said the victim could only provide the nickname of the shooter, but witnesses identified the juvenile. Port Barre police contacted his mother, who brought him to the police department.

The juvenile has been booked on the charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and has been transported to a Juvenile Correction facility, awaiting a judicial hearing.