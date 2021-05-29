11,000 American flags placed in the State Capitol Gardens

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Memorial Day Garden of Flags and Ceremony is taking place near the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday morning.

The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is joining Blue Star and Gold Star parents and volunteers at the ceremony.

Image courtesy of Brandon Prince

According to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, “Blue Star and Gold Star parents and volunteers will place 11,000 American flags representing the Louisiana sons and daughters who have given their life in service to our country immediately following the ceremony in advance of Memorial Day.”

The ceremony is taking place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.