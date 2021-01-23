10:30PM Weather: Fog will be the theme Sunday morning!

New Orleans’ forecast for overnight looks dry but chilly. Today we were dealing with near average, January temperatures, but another warm up will be beginning shortly.

Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 50s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect upper 50s! Highs reach 70s by your afternoon after lunch.

Fog will be becoming widespread tomorrow, so a Dense Fog Advisory does remain in effect from midnight tonight to 10AM Sunday morning across LaFourche, Terrebone, Assumption, and Lower Jeffeson Parishes.

Another front arrives Monday, hence precipitation chances go up greatly at that point. This is going confirmation on beautiful conditions next weekend as temperatures will climb above normal.

New Orleans’ outlook tomorrow to mid-week includes shower chances until Wednesday’s second front clears our area. Anticipate a low end, if any, severe weather threat as few thunderstorms look probable. This is something we’ll be watching closely for forecast details potentially changing regarding timing, intensity, etcetera!

