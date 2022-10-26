BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday (Oct. 26) morning around 6:35 a.m.

WATCH: Baton Rouge Police respond to fatal school bus crash

The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. Emergency responders confirmed that one person has died and six people were taken to a local hospital.

Details regarding the ages of the victims were not disclosed. According to the BRPD, some children have been hurt but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the scene to provide assistance. Images from the wreck show multiple BRPD and BRFD units responding to an overturned school bus, along with a black sedan with heavy damage to its front end.

PHOTOS: One person dead, several injured after Baton Rouge school bus crash

According to the fire department, one person riding in the sedan was killed in the crash. An East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office van was later observed at the crash scene.

Information surrounding the moments that led up to the collision was unavailable. A spokesperson with East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools says officials are continuing to gather details to determine what happened.

“We’re working to gather and verify details now,” said a school representative. “We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Traffic near the location of the crash has since reopened.

