Louisiana youth center employee arrested after admitting to having sex with juvenile offender

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An employee at the Swanson Center for Youth has been arrested after admitting to having sex with a juvenile offender.

According to an affidavit and warrant of arrest, 21-year-old Jumishia Baker was arrested after telling investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office that she had sex twice with a 17-year-old offender that was being housed at Swanson.

On September 2, 2020, a Juvenile Justice Specialist 1 (JJS1) submitted an Unusual Occurrence Report (UOR) stating that they were told by Baker that Baker and the offender had sex two nights in a row.

On the same day, a JJS2 submitted a UOR stating that they saw Baker and the offender going toward a storage room area. The JJS2 stated that they noticed that Baker and the offender were in the back room of the storage area for an extended period of time, but did not witness any incident. When Baker and the offender exited the room, the JJS2 asked the offender what happened but the offender replied, “I can’t tell you because I don’t know if you’ll snitch.”

Later that morning, according to the JJS2, they saw Baker and the offender sitting at a table talking, and heard Baker whisper, “Next time I want you to say my name.”

The SSJ2 stated that on September 4, 2020, the offender handed them a hand-written note and was asked to give it to Baker. The note, which stated that the offender was in love with Baker, was turned over to supervisors instead.

When Baker was interviewed by the investigator, Baker stated that she made a mistake and said that she knew that she should not have done it. According to the affidavit, Baker admitted that she and the offender had sex twice. She also stated that she was not promised anything or threatened by the offender.

The affidavit states that Baker then wrote a letter to the regional director, apologizing for having sex with the offender twice.

According to the affidavit, there is no video monitoring in the office area where the incidents happened, but video from a hallway leading to the office showed that Baker and the offender entered the office together several times on Aug. 27, 28, and Sep. 1, 2, for various amounts of time.

Baker was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of felony malfeasance in office — sexual conduct prohibited with prisoner. Her bond was set at $5,000 and has since bonded out.