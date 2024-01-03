CONVERSE, La. (KLFY) — A woman in Sabine Parish was arrested after she posted herself smoking meth on her Snapchat story, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell of Sabine Parish reported the arrest of Amber Dawn Castillo, 38, of Converse, for multiple drug charges. Authorities said they initially received an anonymous tip on Dec. 24 of Castillo allegedly smoking methamphetamine on her Snapchat story.

Sabin Parish Sheriff Tactical Narcotics Team Agents investigated the case and were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Castillo and a search warrant for her home on North Stayton Street in the city of Converse. Agents said they were also able to obtain the Snapchat video and screenshots showing Castillo smoking methamphetamine with a glass pipe.

Authorities executed the search warrant with T.N.T agents on Dec. 28, and seized methamphetamine, a glass smoking device and syringes. Castillo’s home is also located just feet away from Converse School.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail on the following charges:

Possession of schedule II (meth)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of CDS in drug free school zone

Warrant for possession of schedule II (meth) and drug paraphernalia

No bond has been set at this time.

