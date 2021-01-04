Louisiana woman arrested after allegedly spitting on cashier at video poker outlet

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — 58-year-old Wendy A. Doyle, of Thibodaux, was arrested after deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a video poker outlet in Labadieville.
On Saturday, deputies received “a complaint alleging that a patron had become unruly, had spit on a cashier and had physically assaulted a security officer,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies allege that Doyle was not cooperative during the interview process and was subsequently taken into custody.
When Doyle was apprehended, the 58-year-old “appeared to be in an intoxicated condition,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Doyle is in the Assumption Parish Detention Facility facing these charges:
- Simple Assault (2 Counts)
- Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in a Motor Vehicle
- Disturbing the Peace
- Public Intimidation (Felony)
Doyle is currently awaiting a bond hearing.
