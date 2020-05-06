Louisiana woman and son killed in house fire

HOMER, La. (KLFY) According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM), the bodies of two people found inside a burned home in Claiborne Parish have been identified as the residents of the home.

SFM says that the bode of a 60-year-old woman and her 28-year-old son were found in the home Tuesday morning. The woman was found in a bedroom while the son was found in a hallway.

The official identifications and preliminary causes of death are pending with the Claiborne Parish Coroner’s Office.

SFM investigators have determined that the fire originated in the home’s den area. The exact cause is still under investigation but they say that the potential for an electrical malfunction relating to a window A/C unit being powered by an extension cord is being considered as a possible factor.

Investigators also say that no working smoke alarms have been located in the home.