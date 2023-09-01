BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana will have a float in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2024. The annual event airs on nationwide TV.

It will be the third year in a row for Louisiana to have a float in the parade. In 2022, the theme was “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” The Feed Your Soul float won the Wrigley Legacy Award. The following year, the state entered a Celebration Riverboat float into the event.

This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

The Louisiana entry into the Pasadena-based parade will have “a larger than life Mardi Gras jester, fleur de lis, second-line inspired umbrellas, and of course lots of purple, green and gold,” according to the Louisiana Office of Tourism.

“What better place than Louisiana to highlight the world of music and Mardi Gras? We’re looking forward to another award-winning float with unprecedented exposure to Louisiana and all our great state has to offer,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

If you want to learn more about Louisiana’s entry into the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade, click here.

“Louisiana loves a parade, so what better way to invite visitors to come experience our state than to join us for Mardi Gras – our biggest and most famous celebration,” said Nungesser.

The parade will air at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day on NBC and Peacock.

