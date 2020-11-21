Louisiana waives state sales tax through Saturday

METAIRIE, LA. — ‘Tis the season–to shop! But this year, your spending will likely look different.

From Coronavirus, to a string of hurricanes, many Louisianans are trying to save cash however they can. This weekend, you can do just that, while getting ahead on your holiday shopping.



“I mean, I think it’s really great that they’re doing this to help us out. We definitely want people coming in, and that’s just an extra incentive,” said Marcella Peraza, owner of Cella’s boutique in Metairie.



Peraza is talking about Louisiana’s sales tax holiday, happening now through Saturday.

Lawmakers decided to waive the state’s 4.45% sales tax during this trying time.



“Everyone is a little price conscious right now, I think. With that extra percentage off, I think that just helps people to spend a little bit more,” said Peraza.



The sales tax holiday applies to stores both big and small, and applies to purchases up to $2,500.

Good news for shoppers and business owners, especially in the age of Covid-19.



“I have concerns about, you know, crowds in our stores during the holiday season…so I think if we can get people out shopping sooner, that’s better,” said Lauren Haydel, founder of Fleurty Girl boutique in Metairie.



Of course, customers are looking forward to saving too.



“You can do a little shopping and take care of some gifts for friends and hopefully be able to buy a little bit more,” said shopper Demetric Mercadel.



The sales tax holiday does not apply to meals, vehicle or commercial purchases.

In addition to waiving the state tax, St. Charles Parish is also waiving its local taxes through Saturday to encourage early holiday shopping.



