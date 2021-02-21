Louisiana urges those impacted by winter storm to submit self-reporting survey

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards makes remarks and answers questions during a news conference about the state’s COVID-19 situation, the effects of tropical storm Cristobal, special session legislative action and recent protests in Louisiana after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and movement toward police reforms Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is seeking information from anyone who received damage due to the winter weather event this week.

The self-reporting survey, which can be found at damage.la.gov, will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process.

This step should not replace reporting damage to your insurance agency.

Anyone impacted by the winter storm should fill out the survey to report damage to your home or business (structures only, no vehicles).