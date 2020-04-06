Louisiana to get another 200 ventilators

NEW ORLEANS – The state will receive more ventilators from the federal stock pile shortly.



As of now, Louisiana has received over 550 ventilators. This includes 150 ventilators from the federal government, 400 ventilators from private vendors, and 300 ventilators from the Louisiana National Guard.



This weekend, Governor John Bel Edwards announced another 200 ventilators will be arriving.



At 3 PM, Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding a press conference to address the public about the latest numbers and concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.



We will be airing the press conference live at WGNO this afternoon.