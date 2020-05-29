Louisiana teens host virtual concert to advocate for World No Tobacco Day

NEW ORLEANS – Youth leaders from high schools across Louisiana are taking a stand against tobacco use. They are voicing support for clean, smoke-free air on World No Tobacco Day, which falls during Clean Air Month, by hosting an educational concert. Musical guests included Dee-1 and Terry and The Zydeco Bad Boys. Concertgoers will show their support by sending in personal messages with their reasons to value clean, healthy air, and a tobacco-free lifestyle. The youth are part of Next Era, a statewide youth movement promoting healthy, tobacco-free lifestyles.

The youth are supporting the Healthier Air for All campaign, which advocates for smoke-free public environments. Though 80 percent of the people in Louisiana don’t smoke, there is no statewide policy against smoking in all workspaces. Secondhand smoke can cause short-term illnesses including bronchitis and asthma attacks, and prolonged exposure can lead strokes, heart attacks, or lung cancer. “

“The 2006 Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act eliminated smoking in some workplaces — like restaurants, but exempted bars and gaming facilities,” said Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living Director Tonia Moore. “The employees who work in smoke-filled establishments are the most exposed and the least protected from secondhand smoke.”

The youth-led concert takes place on Friday May 29 via Zoom. Students from Baker High School, Booker T. Washington High School, Hanson High School, Jena High School, Iowa High School (Iowa), and Westgate High School (New Iberia) will be in attendance.

“I want to make sure the people in my community are aware of the effects of vaping, smoking, secondhand smoke, and more so that we can make a cleaner and healthier Louisiana,” said Sarah G., a junior at Iowa High School.

Eugene F., a freshman at Hanson Memorial High School, said, “Helping our community become tobacco-free is definitely something that we are excited about doing. We are so anxious to start because it is actually something that we believe in.”

The headliner for the concert is Dee-1. Dee-1 is a rapper from New Orleans, with viral hits like “Sallie Mae Back” and “I know God.” He has collaborated with and performed alongside platinum artists such as Lupe Fiasco, Macklemore, Drake, Akon, Lil Wayne, The Roots, Trey Songz, and Sevyn Streeter. He continues to make culturally relevant hits and stay true to his #MissionVision.

Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys will kick off the concert. Founded in 2001 and hailing from Duson, Louisiana, they play a traditional style of zydeco with a touch of Funk.