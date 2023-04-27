RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – During Tuesday’s media availability, Louisiana Tech baseball head coach Lane Burroughs confirmed to reporters that star outfielder Cole McConnell will not play this season.

McConnell was suspended indefinitely after the team’s opening series with BYU in February.

The junior from Beaumont, Texas is a career .330 hitter for the Bulldogs, including setting the program’s single-season record for runs batted in for a single season last year with 76.

