Louisiana Tech initiates new Order of the Engineer members

Last week, Louisiana Tech University initiated 84 new members into the Order of the Engineer. Initiates received their rings and an obligation to sign through the mail before the ceremony, which was conducted using Zoom on May 15. The new members recited the Order of the Engineer Obligation to maintain high standards in the engineering profession. They then pledged to uphold the standards and dignity of the engineering profession and to serve humanity.

“I’m happy that we were able to hold this ceremony for our seniors,” Dr. Heath Tims, associate dean of undergraduate studies for the College of Engineering and Science, said. “They have shown resilience and determination throughout all the changes this quarter, and they will carry the skills and professionalism that they honed here to engineering firms and plants around the world.”

A national organization, The Order of the Engineer is open to engineering seniors and graduates from colleges with ABET-accredited curricula, registered professional engineers, and exceptional engineers throughout the United States.

The following members were inducted in the 2020 ceremony:

Watch the Louisiana Tech ceremony online here.