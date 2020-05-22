Louisiana Tech initiates new Order of the Engineer members

Last week, Louisiana Tech University initiated 84 new members into the Order of the Engineer. Initiates received their rings and an obligation to sign through the mail before the ceremony, which was conducted using Zoom on May 15. The new members recited the Order of the Engineer Obligation to maintain high standards in the engineering profession. They then pledged to uphold the standards and dignity of the engineering profession and to serve humanity.
“I’m happy that we were able to hold this ceremony for our seniors,” Dr. Heath Tims, associate dean of undergraduate studies for the College of Engineering and Science, said. “They have shown resilience and determination throughout all the changes this quarter, and they will carry the skills and professionalism that they honed here to engineering firms and plants around the world.”
A national organization, The Order of the Engineer is open to engineering seniors and graduates from colleges with ABET-accredited curricula, registered professional engineers, and exceptional engineers throughout the United States.
The following members were inducted in the 2020 ceremony:
- André Aguillard, Prairieville, Louisiana
- Bradley Albritton, Ruston, Louisiana
- Matthew Barbier, Luling, Louisiana
- McKenna Barker, Hallsville, Texas
- Tristan Becnel, Wichita, Kansas
- Macaila Bell, Galveston, Texas
- Joseph Bingham, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Austin Blanchard, Harvey, Louisiana
- Christopher Hunter Buchner, Conway, Arkansas
- Matthew Cambre, Robert, Louisiana
- Joshua Caver, Carrollton, Texas
- Alicia Centers, Benton, Arkansas
- Gabriel Clottey, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Katherine Coleman, Slidell, Louisiana
- James Danley, Hammond, Louisiana
- Karla Debrae-Godinez, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Derek Delo, Ruston, Louisiana
- Savannah Esteve, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Samuel Evans, Hot Springs, Arkansas
- Celeste Ewertz, Sykesville, Maryland
- Aidan Fitzgerald, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Tyler Fontenot, Crystal Beach, Texas
- DeJason M Fowler, Texarkana, Arkansas
- Erin Geohegan, Mandeville, Louisiana
- De’ Quinton Gie, Ruston, Louisiana
- Jaret Gillum, Sanger, Texas
- Gregory Gobrogge, Cypress, Texas
- Jeremy Gonzales, Southlake, Texas
- Zachary Guillot, Bush, Louisiana
- Kerri Gustinger, West Monroe, Louisiana
- Bryan Hagans, Carthage, Texas
- Laura Halbrook, Pineville, Louisiana
- Hannah Harper, Sarepta, Louisiana
- Fatima Hussain, Parker, Texas
- Christie Johnson, Longview, Texas
- Alyse Jones, Bossier City, Louisiana
- Travis King, Ruston, Louisiana
- Peter LeBoeuf, Pineville, Louisiana
- Grant Ledet, Fulshear, Texas
- Christopher London, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Sierra Matthews, Broken Bow, Oklahoma
- Matthew Mitchell, Saint Rose, Louisiana
- Samuel Monk, Oakdale, Louisiana
- Luke Moreau, Lacombe, Louisiana
- Taylor Moreau, Pineville, Louisiana
- Tosh Morgan, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Harlee Moss, Stonewall, Louisiana
- Joel Chandler Murphy, Calhoun, Louisiana
- Michael Neff, Aledo, Texas
- Marissa M. Nguyen, Ruston, Louisiana
- Abigail Olsen, Belle Chasse, Louisiana
- Anna Katya Opel, Ruston, Louisiana
- Timothy Parker, Ruston, Louisiana
- Kyle Rachal, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Adam Ramachandran, Ruston, Louisiana
- Parker Reneau, Monroe, Louisiana
- Ashley Riddick, Luling, Louisiana
- Landry Seimears, White Oak, Texas
- Ryan Schaefer, Ruston, Louisiana
- Jarod Sexton-Davis, Choudrant, Louisiana
- Lannie Skelly, Covington, Louisiana
- Christopher Smith, Jefferson, Texas
- Darrius Smith, Ponchatoula, Louisiana
- Brice Soignier, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- José Soto, Ruston, Louisiana
- Casey Staller, Denton, Texas
- Paige Stansbury, Youngsville, Louisiana
- Brandon Stewart, St. Francisville, Louisiana
- Owen Sutka, Mckinney, Texas
- Caleb Swafford, Wilmington, Delaware
- Michael Swafford, Wilmington, Delaware
- Leann Tengowski, Houston, Texas
- Emily Theriot, Mandeville, Louisiana
- Sydney Thibodeaux, Ville Platte, Louisiana
- Anh Tran, West Monroe, Louisiana
- Kathryn Trimm, Thomaston, Texas
- Andrew Vidrine, West Monroe, Louisiana
- Samantha Villarreal, Bossier City, Louisiana
- Abigail Walker, Ruston, Louisiana
- Merrik Watson, Grapevine, Texas
- Kyle Weems, Norco, Louisiana
- Austin Wills, Slidell, Louisiana
- Kyle Ypya, Doyline, Louisiana
- Holden Zugger, Longview, Texas
Watch the Louisiana Tech ceremony online here.