RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) – Six names and faces are forever immortalized at Louisiana Tech. KTVE had the chance to speak with current LSU women’s basketball head coach and former Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters Kim Mulkey who says it’s an honor to be recognized.

“It humbles you. It makes you reflect on your life, your career, the memories you have in college,” Mulkey said after her statue was unveiled on Wednesday. “I tell young people all the time college years are the greatest years of your life and boy was I blessed to play with some of the greatest players at a fine institution. So proud of Louisiana Tech, I pull for Louisiana Tech unless they’re playing against my teams.”

Pro football hall of Famer Willie Roaf is also being immortalized on Wednesday. He said while he was in school it was all about women’s basketball, so it was on the football team to re-earn respect.

“This was my Alabama so I took a lot of pride in putting on that uniform every week and there are a lot of excellent football players who were making that transition that don’t have a statue out here that were excellent players but we look forward to somebody else coming forward with this program and having another one eventually,” said Roaf when talking to reporters.

Terry Bradshaw, Karl Malone, and Teresa Weatherspoon were honored with their statues On September 20, 2023. Fred Dean was posthumously honored as well. Mulkey says she hopes one thing comes to mind when people see her statue.

“Women’s basketball meant something to this institution. Lady Techsters is a brand, it’s a brand. Anybody can be a Bulldog but when you say Lady Techsters, what are they talking about? They’re talking about the women’s basketball at Louisiana Tech University.”

