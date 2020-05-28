Louisiana Teacher Leader Summit goes virtual and draws 6,000 participants

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Education virtually convened more than 6,000 Louisiana educators for the 8th annual Louisiana Teacher Leader Summit, which is being held online instead of in-person as a result of the ongoing public health crisis.

The Teacher Leader Summit: The Virtual Series will take place through June 5. The event invites educators to attend professional development training, collaborate with their peers, and learn how they can play an active role in shaping the future of education in Louisiana.

“This year’s event focuses on how schools can ensure meaningful growth for every child, every day. This theme is critical now more than ever, as school systems adapt their academic and operational plans to ensure high-quality learning and to adhere to the latest health and safety guidelines.” Acting State Superintendent Beth Scioneaux

The event kicked off today with an address from 2020 Louisiana Teacher of the Year Chris Dier, a history teacher at Chalmette High School in St. Bernard Parish. Dier, who was one of four finalists for National Teacher of the Year, shared an encouraging message about the critical role teachers play in the lives of their students, always and especially now.

This week, participants will be introduced to professional development tailored to their unique role and provided high-quality resources that can be adopted and scaled in schools and school systems across Louisiana. They will also have ample opportunity to collaborate and share best practices with their peers and, in turn, foster a culture among educators that is engaging and empowering.

One week following the full event, all recorded sessions, along with their supporting materials, will be posted to the Department’s Teacher Leader Library.

Follow along on social media through the Department’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages, using the hashtag #LATeacherLeaders.