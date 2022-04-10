PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) – More than 20 years after her mother was crowned queen, Avery Myers was named Louisiana Strawberry Queen 50.

“This was actually my mom’s crown in 1998 when she was crowned, and this is one of the huge reasons why I wanted to be strawberry queen growing up,” explained Myers as she held her mother’s crown that’s kept safe in a case alongside other crowns.

Some may say Myers was destined to be queen.

“I just always knew in my heart that I wanted to be queen because my mom was also on the strawberry board,” said Myers as she was interviewed inside the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival Board’s meeting space. “I grew up playing outside and eating strawberries in this room.”

Initially, Myers’s future as strawberry queen wasn’t as certain.

Since she’s a senior at Southeastern Louisiana University this year, this was her last chance to win the title during the pageant process.

“I actually had done the pageant twice before and did not win, and so, the third time I was like, ‘This is my last time,’ and I won, so I kind of went on the stage and hoped for the best,” said Myers.

Myers says being the Louisiana Strawberry Queen comes with responsibility, but it’s worth it.

Her favorite part is meeting young children and talking with people about the importance of farming.

“For adults as well, I love getting to talk to people that are in the industry, especially farmers, and get to hear their point of view and why they do it and the history of it because a lot of times, it’s families, generation after generation,” said Myers.

Once Myers’s reign as queen comes to an end this summer, she says she may move away to pursue a job in the music industry, but Ponchatoula will always be home.

“I’m sure it’s going to be hard to break away from it once I do give up in June, but I don’t know… Something will always keep me coming back here, especially the festival every year for sure,” said Myers.