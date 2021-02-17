Louisiana State Police warns of dangerous and icy roads which caused accidents today

NEW ORLEANS– Early this morning there were dangerous road conditions due to icy roads that caused several car accidents.

“I’d say average we had about 10 vehicles involved in car crashes today,” Trooper Monroe Dillon with the Louisiana State Police Troop B said.

Trooper Monroe Dillon says there were accidents on US-90B and Earhart and then I-610 was shut down because of slick streets. This backed up traffic.

“Most of the crashes today were property damage. There were some minor injuries, but none were major injuries,” he said.

Luckily no one was seriously injured, but Trooper Dillon says driver speeding also played a role.

“These conditions were kind of underestimated a bit. These conditions we saw today we haven’t seen in a very, very long time,” he said.

If you must drive, he says the best thing to do is avoid elevated roads and try to travel on surface streets. Also it is best to give yourself extra time, so you can drive slowly.

“Everyone be careful,” Trooper Dillon stated.