ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (October 16) morning hit-and-run claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert, and the following day, authorities were able to apprehend a suspect linked to the deadly crash.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), tips from the public assisted them in identifing 34-year-old James Landry as the suspected driver of the vehicle that struck Gilbert while he was walking along LA Hwy 998 in Belle Rose.

LSP says Landry met with Troopers and was booked into Assumption Parish Jail on charges of felony hit and run driving and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation.