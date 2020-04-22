Louisiana State Police is postponing Cadet Class 100 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Baton Rouge – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana State Police has been severely impacted by revenue reductions and resource reallocations, the situation has caused the difficult financial decisions to postpone the upcoming Louisiana State Police Cadet Class.

Applicants currently in the hiring process for LSP Cadet Class 100, tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2020, should be aware that an upcoming training academy class is not anticipated at this time.

Although LSP continues to face numerous financial challenges, the possibility for unexpected budgetary funding could lead to the availability of academy classes in the future.

LSP urges current and future applicants to remain engaged with recruiters and monitor the LSP Recruiting Facebook page for further information.

LSP advises applicants to continue to check for emails for any correspondence from Internal Affairs and reach out to LSP if you have any concerns.

Recruiters are available to assist applicants through email at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov.

Louisiana State Police remains dedicated to recruiting the best men and women from across the country and encourage interested applicants to continue to submit the initial cadet application to be added to the hiring process pool.