Louisiana state parks offer vaccinated people free entry for the summer

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO)— Summer is almost here and Louisiana state parks are now offering free admission to anyone vaccinated.

Governor John Bell Edwards and lieutenant governor Billy Nungesser announced starting June 3, Vaccinated individuals can gain free entry into all of Louisiana’s 21 State Parks through July 31.

The offer is available to all visitors from Louisiana and elsewhere who have been vaccinated.

The offer does not extend to tour groups.

“Louisiana’s state parks are beautiful, educational and now free for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, which is a great way to help Bring Back Louisiana and celebrate our state this summer,” said Edwards.

Many of the sites also offer splash pads for kids.

Visit for a full list of sites.