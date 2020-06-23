Louisiana state leaders pushing for more contact tracing and new strategies.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Senator Bill Cassidy is addressing all the hot button topics that are on everyone’s minds, from Covid-19 clusters, contact tracing to testing and strategies.

Let the countdown clock begin…again. We have 27 days left in phase two.

“We have to be smart and safe as we reopen.. We’ve got to reopen but, we have got to do so that people are safe,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, (R-LA).

With a rise in numbers and several news clusters of Covid-19 cases, Senator Bill Cassidy is giving his input on what strategies need to be taken immediately.

“I stress, this cannot just be a ‘let’s buckle down until we have a vaccine.’ That may be this fall according to some, more likely 2021. If that is the case, we cannot continue in this mode for 18 months,” stressed Sen. Cassidy.

Many businesses are slowly reopening and they are eager to get cash flowing again but, there’s a worry about the uptick in case numbers.

Senator Cassidy agrees, it’s time to reopen but, there is a way safely do so. He’s pushing for contact tracing…

“I’m a big believer. You’ve got to not just test people but, you have to have a strategy for what you do with that testing.”

The problem is, Louisiana doesn’t have enough people to do the work. According to the Contact Tracing Estimator, Louisiana needs about 3,000 tracers but, Cassidy has an idea that will make it easier on everyone.

“They’re coming up with apps and you can put on there if you have been positive and others can see if they have been close to you and it’s all anonymized. I’m making sure it will stays anonymous.”

Cassidy says, we all have to do our part and contact tracing is apart of the way to suppress the virus.