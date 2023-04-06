MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus teamed up with the Urban League of Louisiana for citizens to attend the ‘Listen and Learn Statewide Tour’ meeting to speak on social issues affecting our community.

Leaders gathered at Delta Community College to listen to residents’ concerns about what they want for their community. Some of those topics included improving schools, healthcare, and safety.

Over 600 bills have been filed to tackle several local issues; and leaders in Northeast Louisiana have identified some of those bills that can impact the juvenile population and the African American community.

“Just looking at some of these bills it’s going to impact a lot of people, but mostly our young African American males, and others that are in our community, and especially in the majority of my district,” said Patricia Moore, Louisiana state representative for District 1”.

Moore says the city of Monroe has been considered one of the most dangerous cities in the country. She says their top priority is to reinforce education to help decrease violent crime.

“The most dangerous city in the top two to three cities; that is disturbing, and we can’t depend on law enforcement to do it all. That’s why education, that’s why criminal justice reform, that’s why a totality of concerns that we are going to have to put together to address this.

Monroe City School Board member Betty Cooper said health care is another social issue to consider.

“We need to do all we can to make sure everyone has healthcare. It has to be affordable. It’s just as important as getting the finances and having a paycheck.”

Other topics included increasing police salaries, affordable housing, and financial income.

Legislative Session begins Monday, April 10.