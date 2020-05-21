Louisiana State Archives Research Library reopens

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud.com) – The Louisiana State Archives Research Library on Wednesday reopened with restrictions and celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women voting rights, with a special exhibit.

The exhibit is called “Geaux Vote, Louisiana!” It celebrates women’s suffrage and offers information regarding the history of women in Louisiana politics.

Patrons can visit the library by appointment only, and people can only stay for two consecutive hours, according to a media release about the reopening. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All visitors must wear a mask, and groups of ten or more people will not be permitted in the Archives.

For more information, call (225) 922-1000.