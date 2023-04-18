Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CALVIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting that claimed the life of a Louisiana high school softball coach over the weekend.

The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office says just before 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies were notified of a shooting through a 911 phone call. The shooting is believed to have happened in the 4900 block of LA 501, north of Calvin, La.

When authorities arrived, they found an unresponsive 51-year-old man who had been shot. It was later revealed that the man was Kevin Camp, the head softball coach at Calvin High School.

Camp was declared dead at the scene by the Winn Parish Coroner’s

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to this incident. Details regarding a motive for the shooting were unclear. The juvenile is currently being held at the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office.

