Louisiana sheriff issues warning after the deaths of three infants

MANY, La. (BRProud) – Some parents in Louisiana are in mourning after their infants passed away while sleeping in the same bed.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Ronny Richardson released the following statement in hope that other parents will take caution before sleeping with their infants in an adult bed:

It is with sadness that I report that we have had three deaths recently of infants while sleeping in the bed with adults. I am in no way accusing or admonishing these parents. Many of us parents and grandparents have probably slept with our babies and were lucky.

We at the Sheriff’s Office simply want to appeal to anyone doing this and not putting the children in their crib or baby bed to realize the possibility of tragedy exists.

It’s like letting your children ride in an automobile unrestrained, it’s a gamble with their lives.

I pray for these parents who lost children that God will give them a peace that only he can give. I also plead that others will heed this warning. Our children are our greatest assets.