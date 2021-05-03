Louisiana River Parishes announce 2021 Run/Walk Series

LULING, La. — Lace up the kicks because Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission has announced its 2021 Run/Walk Series starting with the ‘Gator Run/Walk’ on May 15 at West Bridge Park in Luling.

The series, which consists of four events, is a culmination of the collaborative effort between Buddy Boe, Executive Director of LARPTC, and Chuck George, Race Director and President of New Orleans Running Systems, which is organizing the event.

The series schedule includes:

May 15: Gator 5k & ½ Mile Run/Walk, in Luling, La.

Aug. 28: Grammercy Veterans Memorial Bridge 5k, in Edgard, La.

Sept. 25: Riverside Oaks 5K, in Convent, La.

Nov. 20: Old Highway 51 Half-Marathon, 10 Mile, 5K, in Manchac, La.

Participants who complete all four of the race series events will earn a custom “Louisiana River Parishes Run/Walk Series” finisher medallion.

The ‘Gator’ kickoff event features a 5k run and a ½ mile walk option on the River Levee jogging trail. A percentage of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Boy Scout Troop No. 107. Up to 300 participants are expected to enter the COVID-19 safe event.

For more information about the ‘Gator Run/Walk’ or the event series, please visit here.