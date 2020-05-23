Louisiana Right to Life’s Diaper Bag Giveaway for NOLA moms today, tomorrow in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA To-Go Baby Bags, containing baby supplies like diapers, wipes, formula, and baby soap, will be given to New Orleans area mothers in need today and tomorrow.

The events are from 10 a.m. to noon each day on a first-come, first-served basis. The bags can be picked up curbside at 200 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans (in Lakeview across the street from Robért Fresh Market), and women will not need to leave their cars.

During the first NOLA To-Go Baby Bags event in April, Louisiana Right to Life distributed nearly 15,000 diapers and 14,000 baby wipes. On the first day supplies were out in 27 minutes, and the second-day supplies were gone within an hour with cars wrapped around the neighboring streets near the Louisiana Right to Life office.