Louisiana Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend

HAMMOND, La. – “Every autumn the Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English “Village of Albright,” with more than 600 artisans, entertainers and educational demonstrators welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century: fun, clean, safe, and educational.

Albright has a magical ambiance: the atmosphere is adventurous, exciting and romantic. Choose from dozens of Professional Performers, more than 50 shows, and a plethora of demonstrations every day on a dozen stages. Search a hundred booths for unique handmade creations.” – larf.net

Dates November 7-8, 2020 November 14-15, 2020 November 21-22, 2020 November 27-29, 2020 December 5-6, 2020 December 12-13, 2020

9:45am til 5:00pm (rain or shine)

Address 46468 River Road Hammond, LA 70401

985-429-9992

Covid-19 Safety Guidelines This RenFest exceeds the state mandates for COVID safety. We will provide facial coverings to those who do not bring one. Everyone will have to wear a facial covering to enter the festival. Click here for their COVID policies. Everyone in your group must have a temperature below 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (subject to change) Facial Coverings must be properly worn, with exceptions recognized by the state of Louisiana. A facial covering must be worn when inside merchant booths or under a roof. If two adults stretch their arms toward each other and can touch, they are closer than six feet. Most adults are shorter than six feet, you should be farther away than they are tall.

TICKETS MUST BE BOUGHT ONLINE.

Advance Admission Adults: $15 Kids 6-12 years: $9 Children under 6: Free, but must have an admission ticket (its free, but required)

Day of Admission Adults: $20 Kids 6-12 years: $12 Children under 6: Free, but must have an admission ticket (its free, but required)

Due to a denied alcohol permit for opening weekend, Opening Weekend is BYOB (alcohol only). Small coolers only (six-pack or smaller). No soft drinks or glass containers. The Festival will share information regarding future weekends as it becomes available.

No Politics (signage, shirts, masks, hats, etc)

For more information about the Louisiana Renaissance Festival, please visit their website.