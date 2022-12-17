NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Many residents are still picking up the pieces after Wednesday’s devastating tornadoes throughout Louisiana.

On Friday (Dec. 16) the Louisiana National Guard went around the state supporting communities by providing tarps and water to those impacted by the tornadoes.

Over 16,000 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps were provided to residents in Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles and Union Parishes.

The National Guard also sent engineer assessment teams to survey damage in affected parishes.

