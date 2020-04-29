Louisiana National Guard in need of recruits

The Louisiana National Guard is involved in just about every aspect of the fight against COVID-19. You see them packaging food, or setting mobile testing sites. Hundreds of guard members are working across the state, but one part of their operation needs some help; recruiting.

Even though their doors are shut, they’re very much open and need people to sign up.

“We’re slightly paused. We’ve not stopped recruiting anybody. We’re still open we’re just doing it a little bit differently than we used to do it,” says Technical Sergeant Tara Jackson.

The ten year military veteran says signing up with the Air National Guard has some big benefits.

“One of our biggest selling points in Louisiana is we have the tuition exemption program. You can go to school tuition free to any public university or college, and the Louisiana National Guard will pay for it for you,” says Sgt. Jackson.

Those benefits also include low-cost health insurance, and the opportunity to stay close to home and serve.

“Let’s say that someone had already enlisted before the pandemic. A lot of the people here are passing out food down at the food banks right in their own community. You get to reach those people that you see every day,” says Sgt. Jackson.

When signing up, someone will still have to have basic tests and a physical done.

After that it’s off to basic military training in San Antonio, Texas for eight and half weeks.

Then national guard members can select a career, ranging from a wide selection of career fields.

Once trained, it’s back home to Louisiana to start serving, one weekend a month, and two weekends a year.

