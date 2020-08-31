Louisiana NAACP hosts Black Lives Matter protest to stand against local police brutality

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Due to local instances of police-related violence, local residents joined the NAACP on Sunday, August 30, as they stood in solidarity at the Monroe Civic Center for a Black Lives Matter protest.

They are asking the community to stand together against police brutality and the violation of human rights. Pleasant, Williams, and Banks-Miley Law Group and the NAACP are demanding justice for Timothy Williams, Alphonso Brown, William Henderson, and Earl Grant. All of these men are alleged victims of police brutality and they say justice is what the people want to see.

“It’s time for churches in our community to demand justice and to say black lives matter too. And you know about that too, I like it because we can say “together”. We can lift our voices up and demand justice,” said Protester.

The NAACP will be having voters registration days next month to encourage locals to use their voice.

Sep 12: Friendly Finance (1111 Winnsboro Rd, Monroe, LA) @ 9-12

Sep 19th: McFarland Funeral Home @ 9-12