BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana musician’s album, “Full Circle,” featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination.

The album created by Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles native who is known as a zydeco musician, is nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

Ardoin was previously twice nominated for a Grammy in 2019 for his album “Kreole Rock and Soul” and song “Kick Rocks.” He was also nominated in 2022 for Best Regional Root Music Album for “Live In New Orleans!”

On “Full Circle,” the song LSU CHANT SONG featuring Cupid is the top single.