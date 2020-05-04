Louisiana musician Jovin Webb in Top 10 on ‘American Idol’

NEW ORLEANS– On Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” they announced which contestants are in the Top 10. Local musician Jovin Webb who’s from Gonzales, Louisiana made it in the Top 10. He performed his rendition of the Allen Stone song, “Voodoo.”

Because of the quarantine and coronavirus crisis, the contestants are now competing from their own individual homes. After announcing the Top 10, the celebrity judges decided to “save” one more contestant to make it through to the next round of competition. So now there are 11 contestants competing to be our next “American Idol.”

America’s vote is what got Jovin in the Top 10. To vote for Jovin text 2 to 21523. You can also vote on the ‘American Idol’ app and website.

You can watch Jovin’s journey on Idol right here on WGNO-TV on Sunday nights at 7 p.m.