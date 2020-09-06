Louisiana man without seat belt dies in car crash

ROUGAN, La. (BRPROUD) – 43-year-old Brad Patin, lost his life after driving without a seat belt on.
Around 12:30 p.m on Saturday, Patin was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra on LA Hwy 416 east of LA Hwy 983 when he hit a tree which forced his car to turn over.
Patin was ejected from the GMC Sierra and “sustained serious injuries,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
Patin was taken to a nearby hospital when he passed away.
A toxicology sample was taken from Patin and results are forthcoming.
