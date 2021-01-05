Louisiana man dies in multi-vehicle crash

ETHEL, LA (BRPROUD) – Russell Landon, 61, of Ethel is dead after suffering injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Monday night.

The deadly crash took place in East Feliciana Parish.

Louisiana State Police started an investigation around 7 p.m. after arriving at the crash scene which was located at LA Hwy 19 south of LA Hwy 956.

Three vehicles were involved in this deadly crash, a 2019 Ford F-150, 2008 Ford Taurus and 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

LSP says, “the crash occurred as Landon was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 19 in a 2019 Ford F-150.”

A 2008 Ford Taurus was proceeding in the opposite direction on the same road when the Ford F-150 moved across the centerline.

Soon after, Landon’s vehicle hit the Ford Taurus head-on causing the truck to turn over.

The Ford F-150 came to a stop and “was subsequently struck by a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Silverado,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Landon was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred and died at the scene.

The other two drivers were wearing seat belts and suffered moderate injuries.

LSP says, “they were transported to local hospitals for treatment.”

Investigators did take toxicology samples and results are forthcoming.