Louisiana man arrested on voyeurism charges

PLAQUEMINE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – A snowball stand manager in Iberville Parish has been arrested on 537 counts of video voyeurism.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, Clinton Brocksmith is accused of filming girls while using the bathroom in his snowball stand.

Brocksmith leases Zeke’s Snowball Stand out of Plaquemine and has done so for over two years.

Stassi says the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working with the victims to find out if any of them were juveniles at the time of the crimes. Detectives are also trying to identify additional victims.

Stassi is also asking if you or your child was an employee of Zeke’s Snowball Stand within the last two-and-a-half years to contact Major Ronnie Hebert with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, anyone else who’s hired Brocksmith before to install cameras in their home or to complete work around their house, are also encouraged to contact Major Hebert.

Major Hebert can be reached at (225) 385-9242.