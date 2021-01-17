Louisiana man arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot after posting about it on social media

WASHINGTON D.C. — According to an affidavit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, Cody Connell of Vivian, Louisiana was arrested Friday for his alleged participation in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Connell was taken into custody after investigators received a screenshot of Connell’s social media posts from an anonymous person.

A screenshot of Cody Connell’s Facebook post where he says “I have a lot more videos of us breaching the Capitol but not gonna post them.”

In his post, Connell talks about how he has videos of himself and others breaching the U.S Capitol building. Connell also says it “wasn’t planned” and adds that the country needs another “peaceful” protest.

According to the affidavit, Connell traveled to Washington D.C. with his cousin, Texas native Daniel Page Adams. Adams was also arrested for his alleged participation in the riot. The affidavit mentions a video that was either taken by Adams or Connell that allegedly shows Adams pushing through a line of U.S. Capitol Police Officers. Adams is also allegedly heard in the video saying “Let’s go. Are you ready to push?”

Left: Cody Connell of Louisiana; Right: Daniel Page Adams of Texas

The affidavit also mentions how Connell was planning to return to Washington D.C. before President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. According to a witness, Connell was communicating with people about purchasing firearms, body armor and ammunition and said that he would not return to Louisiana unless he was in a body bag.

A screenshot of Connell’s Snapchat from the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021

Both men remain in government custody and the investigation is ongoing.