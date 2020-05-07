Louisiana man arrested after exposing himself at hospital

West Monroe, La. (05/06/20)— On May 3, an officer was dispatched to Glenwood Hospital in reference to Derrick Holmes, age 36, loitering and refusing to leave the hospital.

The following day, Holmes returned, refusing treatment at the emergency room. A nurse stated he then exposed himself and began performing a sexual act on himself while making eye contact with hospital staff.

Other members of the hospital staff stated that Holmes refused to stop after being told to do so.

Upon arrival of the police, Holmes was placed under arrest for obscenity, stating that he did not understand his Miranda rights.

On April 10, Holmes was arrested for the same action at LSU Ochsner Hospital in Monroe.

An emergency room nurse was administering an IV in Holmes when she noticed some awkward motions from under his blanket.

When she asked what he was doing, Holmes moved the blanket, exposing himself and his actions.

Upon arrival of the police in this instance, he was placed under arrest and stated that he did understand his Miranda rights, but denied the nurse’s accusations.

Holmes is currently in the Ouachita Correction Center.