Louisiana man apprehended for shoplifting again

Varnado III was arrested for the 12th time in two years.

LAPLACE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities and 40-year-old William Varnado III, of, LaPlace have interacted a lot over the last two years, according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Late last week, Varnado III was apprehended for the 12th time in the last two years.

SJBPSO says these arrests have occurred in connection with the shoplifting of “a variety of items from several local businesses.”

The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has provided a rundown of some of Varnado III’s arrests:

October 21 – Officers responded to Dollar General in LaPlace in reference to a subject shoplifting cleaning supplies in the store. Varnado III was arrested the same day and then released from custody the following day.

October 22 – That same day, Officers again responded to Dollar General in LaPlace in reference to a subject shoplifting clothes. Video helped authorities confirm it was indeed Varnado III who perpetrated the theft.

October 29 – Caught and booked with theft – less than $1,000 (misd)

According to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, Varnado III is “banned from Dollar General, Family Dollar, Food 4 Less, Walmart, Race Trac and Home Depot, all in LaPlace.”