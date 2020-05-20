Louisiana man and woman found stabbed to death





RICHARD, La. (KLFY)- A man and a woman, both 71, were found stabbed to death inside a home on Monday night.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, both victims were found in the 500 block of Noah Daigle Road in Richard, which is west of Church Point.

Authorities were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

It appears that robbery may have been a motive, but has not been confirmed, Gibson said.

The victims are identified as John B. Guillory and Lois M. Guillory age. The victims are related, but not married. Next of kin has been notified.

The APSO is asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact detectives at (337) 788-8720 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-8477.

“This is a rural, mostly quiet community. To see a crime of this nature in Richard is shocking,” stated Gibson.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff said.