Louisiana man accused of ‘indecent behavior with a juvenile’

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – 38-year-old Ryan Guidroz, of Raceland, is behind bars after allegedly touching a juvenile girl inappropriately.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “on the morning of February 27, 2021, a woman contacted the Sheriff’s Office after learning Guidroz allegedly touched her teenage daughter.”

Authorities alledge that the juvenile girl was touched while sleeping.

When the girl woke up, investigators say that Guidroz was touching her.

Authorities found the 38-year-old man on the day after the allegations surfaced and he admitted to committing the act.

Guidroz is in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex facing these charges:

Sexual battery

Indecent behavior with a juvenile

LPSO says, “he was also booked on an outstanding warrant for Illegal Carrying of Weapons stemming from a separate incident.”

Guidroz’s bail is $30,500.