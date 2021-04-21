Louisiana man, 60, arrested after allegedly leading deputies on 100-mile-per-hour car chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 60-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly leading Assumption Parish Sheriff’s deputies on a chase that exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour.

A deputy noticed Napoleonville resident Thomas M. Wilcox driving in the 4700 block of La. 1 and knew there were warrants for his arrest. When the deputy tried to pull him over, Wilcox allegedly initiated the high-speed chase, according to APSO.

After reportedly going nearly twice the speed limit in some areas and driving recklessly, Wilcox pulled into his yard and went inside his house, where deputies were able to use a warrant to enter the house and arrest him.

Wilcox was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Aggravated flight

Resisting an officer

Speeding — driving at least 100 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone

Reckless operation

Improper lane usage

Failure to signal a turn

Fugitive warrant — failure to appear for resisting an officer in Assumption Parish

Wilcox has since been released on a $57,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS