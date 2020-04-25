Louisiana Leadership Institute to have ‘yard sign blitz’ honoring 2020 graduating high school seniors

BATON ROUGE (WVLA) – The Louisiana Leadership Institute’s high school graduating class of 2020 took part in a ‘yard sign blitz’ honoring fellow 2020 graduates of East Baton Rouge Parish today. According to the organization, at least 5 seniors of the Institute have offered their book scholarships as sponsorship to fund the project.

“During such a critical time, I just look back and think about all that we’ve gone through. We began our high school journey with the Great Flood of 2016 and now, we’re finishing the journey with COVID-19. My peers and I have come so far, despite pending graduation ceremonies, prom cancellations, and no end-of-the-school-year activities. They deserve some sort of recognition for their perseverance during this unusual way of progressing to the next level,” said Micah Jones, President of the Louisiana Leadership Institute and graduating senior of McKinley Senior High School.

According to the Louisiana Leadership Institute, Parents or the high school seniors themselves can sign up to receive a yard sign by an e-form here or by scanning the QR code provided on the event’s flyer. A full address mustbe provided on the form will indicate where the applicant would like a yard sign placed. Louisiana Leadership Institute seniors will safely deliver and place yard signs in efforts to maintain social distancing. Distribution will be on a first come, first served basis in order of electronic submission.

When a senior has discovered their yard sign has been placed, the Institute encourages engagement by asking seniors to take a photo next to it, and tag @louisianaleadershipinstitute on social media with the hashtags #LLIyardsignblitz #Classof2020 to spread awareness of their accomplishment.