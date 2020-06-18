Louisiana lawmakers reject “Qualified Immunity.”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Covering Louisiana, state lawmakers on a house committee reject a push to eliminate protections for certain police officers sued for excessive force.

The concept called “qualified immunity” shields officers from any civil charges in cases when they’re accused of wrongful death or physical injury.

Supporters of the bill say that concept protects so-called bad actors in policing. Its opponents say, making this bill a law would have hurt the so-called good actors.

The proposal failed by a 9 to 7 vote, largely along party lines with all “no” votes coming from republicans. Qualified immunity does not protect officers charged in criminal courts.