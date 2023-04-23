RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Ruston High School junior, Jodi Dunbar, received a perfect score on her ACT after only missing three questions on the exam. Dunbar took the ACT last June and received a 34, but she was surprised to discover that she got a perfect score this time around.

Dunbar explained that many Ruston High School teachers offer a three-week curriculum that helps students learn how to solve ACT problems before taking the test. Dunbar was given ACT prep books from counselors to help her prepare and practice at home.

Dunbar was inspired by a school counselor, Diana Humphries, to take the ACT one more time. Another motivator for Dunbar was her brother, Trey Evans, who scored a 32 when he was in high school.

Dunbar currently tutors other students ranging from fifth grade to high school juniors in math. From dual enrollment to AP courses to honors classes, Dunbar takes any class that keeps her learning. After high school, Dunbar plans to major in biology and one day enter the medical field to become a doctor.

