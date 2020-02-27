Louisiana guy gets ticket to Hollywood on ‘American Idol’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- A big congrats goes out to Jovin Webb from Gonzales, Louisiana who just made it through to Hollywood on the new season of "American Idol."

He auditioned for "American Idol" in Baton Rouge. He just went up before celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

The judges gave Webb a ticket to Hollywood!

Lionel Richie said that his voice sounded like barbecue sauce. Luke Bryan said he could listen to Jovin's voice while drinking bourbon all day long. Katy Perry jokingly said she could feel all the emotions in her botoxed face, when he sang.

To follow Jovin's journey to stardom, tune into "American Idol," right here on WGNO-TV, every Sunday at 7 p.m.